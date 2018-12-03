Crime
Man charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Barrie, police say.

According to Barrie police, on Nov. 9, just before 3 p.m., officers received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent in Barrie’s south end.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

On Nov. 15, officers released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Following the release of the sketch, police say a second incident was reported.

According to police, the second incident took place on Oct. 2, between 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., in the Ardagh Road and Eaglestone Lane area.

Officers say the second victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

Following an investigation into both incidents, police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old man from Barrie with sexual interference, sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday. He was remanded into custody.

According to police, a court-imposed publication ban is in place, and no further information will be released.

