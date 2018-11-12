Police investigating after woman assaulted in Barrie

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Friday just before 3 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the wooded area between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent in Barrie’s south end.

Officers say a woman was located and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a man, around 40 years old with a medium build, a thin, hollow face and a beard.

Officers say he was seen wearing a blue or black and white plaid shirt, dark cargo pants and a blue beanie hat.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).