Barrie police release sketch of sexual assault suspect
Barrie police have released a composite sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Nov. 9 before 3 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the wooded area between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent in Barrie’s south end.
Officers say a woman was located and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Police investigating after woman assaulted in Barrie
Police are now searching for a man, around 40 years old with a medium build, a thin, hollow face and a beard.
According to officers, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police designated tip line at 705-725-0501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.