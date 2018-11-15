Crime
Barrie police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Barrie police have released a composite sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in Barrie.

Barrie police have released a composite sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Nov. 9 before 3 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the wooded area between Red Oak Drive and Farmstead Crescent in Barrie’s south end.

Officers say a woman was located and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a man, around 40 years old with a medium build, a thin, hollow face and a beard.

According to officers, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police designated tip line at 705-725-0501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News