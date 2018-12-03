Top readers in Canada will compete for Kids’ Lit Quiz title in Hamilton
A global competition that promotes reading is coming to Hamilton.
The city will host the Kids’ Lit Quiz regional and national championship next month, and about 20 local schools have already registered to compete.
READ MORE: Hamilton looks to even up CANUSA Games competition
The defending Canadian champion is Lee Academy from Lynden, Ont.
Kids’ Lit Quiz national co-ordinator Tara Steele says she’s hoping more Hamilton schools will sign up at www.kidslitquiz.ca before the Dec. 13 deadline.
Participants must be between 10 and 13 years of age.
The regional finals are scheduled for Jan. 24, 2019 at Hillfield Strathallan College.
READ MORE: Virtual reality archaeology pitch wins Peterborough Cubs’ Lair young entrepreneurs competition
The national championship will be held at McMaster University on Jan. 26, 2019.
Australia won the 2018 world title.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.