Top readers in Canada will compete for Kids’ Lit Quiz title in Hamilton

A global competition that promotes reading is coming to Hamilton.

The city will host the Kids’ Lit Quiz regional and national championship next month, and about 20 local schools have already registered to compete.

The defending Canadian champion is Lee Academy from Lynden, Ont.

Looks like it was a spectacular event – thanks again for hosting the BC #KidsLitQuiz @JackandHolman! https://t.co/SlNYslXb8K — kidslitquiz_ca (@kidslitquiz_ca) November 29, 2018

Kids’ Lit Quiz national co-ordinator Tara Steele says she’s hoping more Hamilton schools will sign up at www.kidslitquiz.ca before the Dec. 13 deadline.

Participants must be between 10 and 13 years of age.

The regional finals are scheduled for Jan. 24, 2019 at Hillfield Strathallan College.

The national championship will be held at McMaster University on Jan. 26, 2019.

Australia won the 2018 world title.