Canada
December 3, 2018 5:00 am

Top readers in Canada will compete for Kids’ Lit Quiz title in Hamilton

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Children from across Canada will gather in Hamilton, Ont., on Jan. 26, 2019 for the annual Kids' Lit Quiz national championship.

Kids' Lit Quiz
A A

A global competition that promotes reading is coming to Hamilton.

The city will host the Kids’ Lit Quiz regional and national championship next month, and about 20 local schools have already registered to compete.

READ MORE: Hamilton looks to even up CANUSA Games competition

The defending Canadian champion is Lee Academy from Lynden, Ont.

Kids’ Lit Quiz national co-ordinator Tara Steele says she’s hoping more Hamilton schools will sign up at www.kidslitquiz.ca before the Dec. 13 deadline.

Participants must be between 10 and 13 years of age.

The regional finals are scheduled for Jan. 24, 2019 at Hillfield Strathallan College.

READ MORE: Virtual reality archaeology pitch wins Peterborough Cubs’ Lair young entrepreneurs competition

The national championship will be held at McMaster University on Jan. 26, 2019.

Australia won the 2018 world title.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hillfield Strathallan College
Kids Lit Quiz
Kids' Lit Quiz national championship
Kids' Lit Quiz regional championship
kids' literature competition
Lee Academy
Lee Academy Kids' Lit Quiz
McMaster University
reading competition
Tara Steele

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News