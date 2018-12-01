1 dead after Pickering collision: Durham paramedics

Durham paramedics say one person is dead and another person has serious injuries following a collision in Pickering, Ont., Saturday morning.

Authorities say the collision happened on Brock Road between Taunton Road and Highway 407.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was transported to hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Around 9:30 a.m., police tweeted that Brock Road will be closed in the area for several hours as officers investigate.

The off-ramps from Hwy. 407 to Brock Road are also closed.

The collision continues a deadly weekend on roads around the Greater Toronto Area.

On Friday evening before 8 p.m., a 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Mississauga.

A body was also found on a sidewalk in Mississauga’s east end just before 8 p.m., and police are investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run.

In Bradford on Friday evening, a collision between a truck and an SUV killed one man.

