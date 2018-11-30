Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in Mississauga
Peel police say they are investigating after a body was found on a sidewalk in Mississauga Friday evening.
Police said a passerby called police to the area of Dundas Street and Summerville Court in the city’s east end just before 8 p.m.
READ MORE: Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
When they arrived on scene, a deceased person was located on the sidewalk.
Police said the person had “signs of trauma,” but stopped short of labeling the death as suspicious.
READ MORE: Case of Brampton teen fatally struck by bus no longer being treated as fail-to-remain collision
After 9 p.m., police said they were exploring the possibility that the death was as a result of a hit-and-run collision.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.