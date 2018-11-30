Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in Mississauga

Peel police say they are investigating after a body was found on a sidewalk in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said a passerby called police to the area of Dundas Street and Summerville Court in the city’s east end just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, a deceased person was located on the sidewalk.

Police said the person had “signs of trauma,” but stopped short of labeling the death as suspicious.

After 9 p.m., police said they were exploring the possibility that the death was as a result of a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to contact police.

This incident is a possible fail to remain. Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses or persons with video surveillance of the area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 1, 2018