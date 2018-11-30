Crime
November 30, 2018 9:30 pm
Updated: November 30, 2018 9:32 pm

Police investigating after body found on sidewalk in Mississauga

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Peel police are investigating after a bosy was found of a sidewalk in Mississauga Friday evening.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel police say they are investigating after a body was found on a sidewalk in Mississauga Friday evening.

Police said a passerby called police to the area of Dundas Street and Summerville Court in the city’s east end just before 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

When they arrived on scene, a deceased person was located on the sidewalk.

Police said the person had “signs of trauma,” but stopped short of labeling the death as suspicious.

READ MORE: Case of Brampton teen fatally struck by bus no longer being treated as fail-to-remain collision

After 9 p.m., police said they were exploring the possibility that the death was as a result of a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance from the area to contact police.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dundas Street
Mississauga
peel police
Peel Region
peel regional police
Summerville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News