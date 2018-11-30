Two men facing charges after 300K illegal cigarettes seized in N.S.

Two Nova Scotia men are facing charges after 300,000 illegal cigarettes were seized.

Service Nova Scotia says the seizure was part of an investigation by their compliance and special investigations unit.

The unit, along with RCMP, stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 near the Lower Sackville exit on Nov. 28.

About 300,000 cigarettes, with an estimated provincial tax value of $82,560 and federal tax value of $35,780, were seized. As well, the vehicle they were found in was taken.

A 46-year-old man and 61-year-old man from the Halifax area were arrested. They will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Jan. 9 to face charges under the Revenue Act and the Excise Act 2001.

Service Nova Scotia is asking anyone with information about the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco to call police or Crime Stoppers.