Ont. man charged after 240K illegal cigarettes seized in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County

A 29-year-old man from Johnstown, Ont., has been arrested and had his vehicle seized after he was allegedly found in possession of about 240,000 illegal cigarettes in Amherst, N.S.

Service Nova Scotia says the man, who was not identified, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 10.

The illegal tobacco is said to have an estimated provincial tax value of $66,048 and federal tax value is $50,400.

“Since Jan. 1, 2017, Service Nova Scotia’s Compliance and Special Investigations Unit has conducted 25 illegal tobacco seizures, seized over 12,200 cartons of illegal cigarettes, with an estimated provincial tax value of $675,878.

Cumberland District RCMP assisted Service Nova Scotia with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the sale and manufacturing of illegal tobacco is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.