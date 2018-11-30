2 Halifax-area homeowners stop break-and-enters in progress, one suspect arrested

RCMP in the Halifax area are investigating two attempted break-ins where suspects tried to enter homes while homeowners were still inside.

The first call came in at 3:30 a.m. from Parkway Drive in Cole Harbour.

A homeowner awoke to find a man attempting to break into the house, and called 911. RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit located the suspect a short distance from the home. He was arrested without incident.

Colton James Rourke, 19, of Cole Harbour was remanded in custody. He will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of break and enter with intent, trespassing at night, possession of break-in instruments and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The second call came at 11:16 a.m. in Middle Sackville. A resident called 911 reporting a man was on the back patio of a home on Lylewood Drive. When the homeowner knocked on the window, the suspect jumped back from the deck, which was 12-feet off the ground.

RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit searched the area but could not find the suspect. They later determined the suspect had broken into an adjacent garage on the property, but nothing was taken.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens, five feet six inches tall, wearing a blue jacket and carrying a red backpack.