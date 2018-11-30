Your Stampede pancakes are safe: RCMP recover $20,000 worth of maple syrup after police chase

Canadians’ pancakes are safe this week after RCMP recovered $110,000 worth of stolen property — including $20,000 worth of maple syrup.

The sticky situation began on Thursday morning when RCMP were patrolling a rural area around Township Road 164 and Range Road 290, near Nanton, Alta.

Police spotted a truck and trailer that had been reported stolen. When police approached the truck, the driver jumped out and entered a waiting silver car, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police tried to stop the car but were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Where did 10-thousand barrels of stolen maple syrup go?

Police later found the vehicle again and it was safely stopped south of Black Diamond, Alta., near highway 22.

A video posted to Facebook and YouTube by a user named Sam Leak shows a vehicle being pursued by police. RCMP confirmed Friday the vehicle being pursued in the video was the car involved in the investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Video posted to Facebook shows police chase through Longview

Photos from where the vehicle was stopped showed a silver car with all the tires blown out.

READ MORE: UPDATE: More arrests in Quebec maple syrup heist

“Police have arrested two adult females and one adult male who are now facing numerous charges. No police or members of the public were injured during this incident,” RCMP said.

Shelby Isabel Lillian Kalman, 20, of Claresholm, Alta., Shawn Evan Mclaughlin, 28, of Lyalta, Alta., and Char-lee Jane Fernell, 23, of High River, Alta., are all facing numerous charges ranging from operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public to possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Canada is the biggest producer of maple syrup of the world, controlling 71 per cent of the market, according to Statistics Canada.

The Quebec Federation of Maple Syrup Producers said the current price for a 600-pound barrel of the sweet stuff is about $1,800 CDN.

By contrast, the current price of a barrel of West-Texas Intermediate is about US$51, according to Bloomberg Friday.