Maple syrup lost after remote operation burns to ground in Cape Breton

A maple sugar company in Cape Breton has burned to the ground, destroying much of this year’s product.

Highland Gold Maple Products, which has produced maple syrup from about 8,000 trees in the Boisdale Hills for more than 15 years, says on its Facebook page that the operation was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

Joe MacDonald of the Boisdale volunteer department says they were called to the family-run operation at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He says the building is in a remote area with a road that was covered in deep snow, preventing them from easily accessing the site.

MacDonald says firefighters trudging through the snow were met by the company owner who told them the building was already gone, along with most if not all of this year’s maple syrup product.

The company owners were not available for comment, but thanked the community for their support on their Facebook page.