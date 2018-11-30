‘Daredevil’ cancelled: Netflix cuts Marvel roster down to 2

So long, Daredevil.

Netflix announced Thursday that they were cancelling the beloved superhero show, cutting the streaming service’s Marvel offerings down to two shows — Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

Daredevil joins Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the cancelled column, the third Marvel series to be axed by Netflix in the last several weeks.

READ MORE: Metallica announces live acoustic album for charity

The surprise move comes shortly after Daredevil showrunner Erik Oleson pitched Season 4 of the show to Marvel and Netflix executives.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note.”

WATCH BELOW: Netflix Canada to increase prices

“We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years,” it continued. “While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

There is much speculation about why the show was cancelled. One theory postulates that it’s because of Marvel’s owner, Disney, launching their own streaming service, Disney+. While not much is known about the service yet, it will feature a number of Marvel series, and Disney had previously announced that it would be pulling its Marvel movies from Netflix in order to house them on their own service.



READ MORE: Alex Høgh Andersen talks about fate of Ivar the Boneless’ romance on ‘Vikings’

Jessica Jones and The Punisher are going to stay on Netflix until they’ve “run their course,” as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Needless to say, fans of Daredevil were not pleased with the news.

NETFLIX CANCELLED DAREDEVIL??????????????????????? — choi yena's love bot #TUSM (@choiyuukas) November 30, 2018

Don’t put Daredevil on Disney+. Put him on the big screen. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 30, 2018

I like actually don’t know what to say about the daredevil cancellation I’m so upset — kendra 🌨 #renewdaredevil (@mattsmirkdock) November 30, 2018

I haven’t even been watching the Marvel Netflix shows recently but it’s still insane to me that Daredevil is cancelled. Such a fantastic show, I hope he gets brought back somehow. #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/6iGP7K4Su4 — Josiah (@BornInY2K) November 30, 2018

It remains to be seen if any other network or service will “save” the superhero show amid fan outcry.

On Thursday, Netflix Canada announced more bad news: an increase in their pricing — the biggest jump yet.