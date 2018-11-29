Netflix Canada plans another price increase, the biggest yet

Netflix Canada will increase prices for their basic, standard and premium plans.

The company behind shows like Narcos, House of Cards and The Crown, says it will adjust pricing as competition among video streaming services across the country.

The standard plan (which allows users to watch content on two screens) will rise by $3 to $13.99 a month, while the premium plan (which allows up to four users) will rise by $3 a month to $16.99, the biggest price increase yet.

The company’s basic plan will go up by $1 to $9.99 a month, which allows one stream and no ultra-high definition 4K video options.

In a statement from Netflix Canada to Global News, the company said it plans on adding more exclusive entertainment down the road.

“From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster.”

Netflix said the new prices are effective immediately for new subscribers while existing ones will be notified by email before they see changes on their bill.

The company last raised their prices a year and a half ago.

Netflix is one of several companies trying to take hold of the online streaming service market. Earlier this month, Bell Media offered users a new tier of its Crave streaming service, which included shows from HBO. In 2019, Disney will offer its own streaming platform called Disney+.

Meanwhile companies like Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO TV already clutter the market.

