Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Fort St. John

Residents of Fort St. John and the Peace Region reported shaking after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the area on Thursday night.

The quake struck 16 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John at 5:27 p.m. PT, (6:27 p.m. MT), according to Earthquakes Canada.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The agency says shaking was felt in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

@emsc just felt our entire apartment building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off here in @fortstjohn in BC Canada! #earthquake ? — Autism Mom (@mdedels) November 30, 2018

One resident described the quake as feeling like “a big rolling wave,” while another said they felt their “entire building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off.”

Pacific Geoscience Centre seismologist John Cassidy said the quake was followed by a pair of aftershocks, at 6:06 p.m. PT and 6:15 p.m. PT, both in the magnitude 3.5 to 4.0 range.

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission said it is aware of the quake, and looking into whether there was any connection between it and hydraulic fracturing operations int he area.

BC Hydro says there were no injuries at the Site C dam, but that it has deployed a team to inspect the site for damage or impact to operations.

It says any impact likely won’t be clear until the morning when crews can make use of daylight.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage.