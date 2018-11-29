Environment
November 29, 2018 9:10 pm
Updated: November 29, 2018 10:00 pm

Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes near Fort St. John

By Online Journalist  Global News

The quake hit 22 kilometres east-southeast of Fort St. John.

Global News
A A

Residents of Fort St. John and the Peace Region reported shaking after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the area on Thursday night.

The quake struck 16 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John at 5:27 p.m. PT, (6:27 p.m. MT), according to Earthquakes Canada.

READ MORE: 3 earthquakes measuring between 6.5- and 6.8-magnitude hit off Vancouver Island

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The agency says shaking was felt in Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

One resident described the quake as feeling like “a big rolling wave,” while another said they felt their “entire building shake like the top floor was gonna fall off.”

Pacific Geoscience Centre seismologist John Cassidy said the quake was followed by a pair of aftershocks, at 6:06 p.m. PT and 6:15 p.m. PT, both in the magnitude 3.5 to 4.0 range.

READ MORE: Earthquake early-warning system installed off coast of British Columbia

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission said it is aware of the quake, and looking into whether there was any connection between it and hydraulic fracturing operations int he area.

BC Hydro says there were no injuries at the Site C dam, but that it has deployed a team to inspect the site for damage or impact to operations.

It says any impact likely won’t be clear until the morning when crews can make use of daylight.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Earthquake
Earthquake
earthquake fort st john
earthquake northern bc
Fort St. John
fort st. john earthquake
fort st. john quake
northern bc earthquake
Quake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News