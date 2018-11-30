Guelph’s Queen of Craft ‘beer-zaar’ includes beer yoga, vendors, workshops

Wellington Brewery’s Queen of Craft is kicking off the holiday season with its first-ever “beer-zaar” in downtown Guelph on Saturday.

It will be at 10C on Carden Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and feature a variety of vendors and educational workshops.

READ MORE: Guelph breweries partnering on ‘Guelph.Beer’ initiative

“We’ll have 17 vendors, a lot of which have beer-related crafts and different things that relate to the beer industry,” said organizer Karyn Boscariol.

Vendors will be selling everything from clothing and jewelry to pottery and cheeses.

The education sessions will discuss women in Guelph’s beer history, seasonal beer ingredients and the importance of collaborating in the industry.

BELOW: Increasing craft beer IQ with the Beer Sisters

The hands-on workshops include a class on making pint glass ornaments, holiday beer cocktail recipes and even beer yoga.

Boscariol said there will be an hour-long yoga session followed by beer sampling.

“It’s almost like your senses are a little peaked after yoga class and then you get to go in and really taste the beer,” she said.

Details and ticket information can be found here.

READ MORE: ‘It’s the heartbeat of Guelph’: Museum exhibit examines Guelph’s brewing history

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis.

“We feel that they do a lot of great work in the community,” Boscariol said.

“We have stated in our mandate that all of our proceeds from all of our events go back to organizations that help out women and families.”

Organizers will be accepting donations at the door, but are also asking for gift cards, bus tickets, gas cards, phone cards, and personal care items for women, teenagers and children.

Organizers also said the event is not just for women but is open to all.

Dec 1: We're excited to present a Holiday Season Beer-zaar, featuring a vendor marketplace, QOC discussions, workshops and more!!! *All of our proceeds go to help @gwwic* Learn more here >> https://t.co/ZERAfmipsb — Queenofcraftbeer (@queen_of_craft) October 24, 2018