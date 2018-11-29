Red Deer man faces 10 sex-related charges

A Red Deer man has been charged with a number of offences connected to several sexual assault complaints.

Red Deer RCMP said they have been investigating multiple sexual related complaints of a sexual nature throughout the central Alberta city.

READ MORE: Red Deer RCMP officer ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges

In October, police began investigating two incidents, and more incidents were reported in November.

On Wednesday, RCMP said officers responded to a complaint in downtown Red Deer, which led to the arrest of Daniel Leonard.

The 41-year-old is facing 10 charges including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of an indecent act and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

READ MORE: Central Alberta man facing sexual assault charges after 3 kids under 10 assaulted

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate whether all previous complaints are connected to Leonard.

Leonard is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Dec. 5.