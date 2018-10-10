Red Deer RCMP officer ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges

A provincial court judge has ruled there’s enough evidence to send a Red Deer, Alta., RCMP officer to trial on charges that include two counts of sexual assault.

Last Friday’s ruling followed a five-day preliminary hearing for Const. Jason Tress.

The 31-year-old Mountie was charged in March 2017 following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team that began in July of the previous year.

The eight-year member of the RCMP was suspended with pay in August 2016.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP constable charged with sexual assault after suspect ‘coerced’ to expose breasts

The assault charges deal with incidents that allegedly occurred in 2012 and 2016. The officer is also facing two counts of criminal breach of trust.

A trial date has not been set and Tress remains suspended from duty until his charges are dealt with in court.