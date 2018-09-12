Crime
September 12, 2018 12:27 pm

Central Alberta man facing sexual assault charges after 3 kids under 10 assaulted

A man from Red Deer County is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of three children under the age of 10.

A man from Red Deer County is facing 10 charges after police said a child came forward with sexual assault allegations.

The investigation was launched by the Innisfail RCMP when a girl under the age of 10 said a man who was caring for her and two other children under 10 was sexually assaulting them.

The 43-year-old man was arrested the same day and is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person and invitation to sexual touching.

The man has been released from custody, and police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the general public. The man is scheduled to be in court Oct. 4.

Police said the three victims are now being taken care of by caregivers, and are receiving support through the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

Police didn’t immediately reveal the relationship of the three children or their connection to the man charged.

