July 6, 2018 12:30 pm

Red Deer resident arrested on charge of sexually assaulting 14-year-old

Darrien Nepoose is facing one count of aggravated sexual assault. Police believe the resident of Red Deer may be in Calgary.

Red Deer RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man who was wanted on warrants for aggravated sexual assault.

Police said they arrested Darrien Francis Nepoose at a north Red Deer home at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Nepoose is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on July 1.

RCMP said the girl suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Nepoose and the victim were known to each other, police said.

The 18-year-old is facing one count of aggravated sexual assault.

