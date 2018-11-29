Man, 20, killed in head-on crash near Drayton

Wellington County OPP say a 20-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash north of Guelph, near Drayton on Wednesday.

Police say a car and pickup truck collided at around 4:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 8.

The driver of the car, who has been identified as Lukas Popovic, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation. Police still do not know the cause of the collision.

Drayton is roughly 40 kilometres northeast of Guelph.

Any witnesses are asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-800-310-1122.