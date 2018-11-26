SIU investigating weekend crash in Guelph that left driver with serious injuries

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Guelph’s northwest end on Sunday morning that put a man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the area of Bagot Street and Willow Road at around 4:30 a.m. for an incident.

“In an unrelated occurrence, a driver fled the area at a high rate of speed and crashed the vehicle in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Campbell Road,” police said in a news release.

The man behind the wheel suffered serious injuries, police said.

***Silvercreek Parkway between Speedvale and Campbell road CLOSED for a serious collision investigation. Please avoid area and use alternate routes. @gpsmedia*** — GPSTraffic (@GuelphPSTraffic) November 25, 2018

A stretch of Silvercreek Parkway was closed for several hours for the investigation, but it reopened Sunday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified about the incident, who have now invoked their mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.