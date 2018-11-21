SIU investigating OPP response to rollover in Erin

Wellington County OPP say the province’s police watchdog has been called in following a rollover in Erin on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Wellington Road 22 near Fifth Line at around 7:20 p.m. and found the 43-year-old driver nearby the scene.

Police said the man was taken into custody after being examined by paramedics, but later complained about an injury and was taken to hospital.

The OPP notified the Special Investigations Unit which has now invoked its mandate.

Police said they couldn’t comment on details of the investigation, including any charges laid, now that the SIU has taken over.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.