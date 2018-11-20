Samples of blood stolen from porch: Guelph police
Guelph police say they are investigating the disappearance of several samples of blood that were taken from a front porch on Monday.
The samples were left on the front porch of a home on Yorkshire Street for a company to pick them up, but police said the blood was missing before the company arrived.
In a news release, Guelph police said with the holiday season here, residents should not leave packages or valuables out in the open.
“Having packages left out on your front porch makes it an easy target for thieves to take them,” police said.
They recommend residents ensure someone is home to receive packages or have the company bring it to their depot for a personal pickup.
