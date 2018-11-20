Canada
November 20, 2018

Guelph police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Guelph police say they are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday evening.

Ethan George was last seen on Deshane Street at around 6:30 p.m.

George is described as five-feet-eight, with a thin build and black hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with khaki pants. George was also riding on a blue scooter.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of George is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

