Guelph man accused of punching woman in the face

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a woman in the face early Friday morning.

The incident started after the suspect was kicked out of a downtown bar.

Police allege that once he was outside, he got into an argument with a 27-year-old staff member and then punched her in the face.

The man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with assault. He will make a court appearance in January.

The woman did not require any medical attention after being punched.