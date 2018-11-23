Guelph man accused of punching woman in the face
Guelph police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a woman in the face early Friday morning.
The incident started after the suspect was kicked out of a downtown bar.
Police allege that once he was outside, he got into an argument with a 27-year-old staff member and then punched her in the face.
The man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with assault. He will make a court appearance in January.
The woman did not require any medical attention after being punched.
