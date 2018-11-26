Canada
November 26, 2018 10:46 am

5 people, including 2 children, in hospital after crash north of Guelph: OPP

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
OPP West / Twitter
Wellington County OPP say five people are in hospital, including two children, following a crash north of Guelph on Monday morning.

In a tweet, police said an elderly man is in critical condition, and two adults and two children were also taken to hospital.

The crash happened on Concession Road 6 near Arthur.

Global News has reached out to provincial police for more information.

— More to come

Global News