5 people, including 2 children, in hospital after crash north of Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say five people are in hospital, including two children, following a crash north of Guelph on Monday morning.
In a tweet, police said an elderly man is in critical condition, and two adults and two children were also taken to hospital.
The crash happened on Concession Road 6 near Arthur.
