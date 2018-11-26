Crime
November 26, 2018 10:46 am

Police searching for driver involved in Kitchener hit-and-run incident

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police file photo.

The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon/File
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

Police say they attempted to pull over a car near Weber Street East at Franklin Street in Kitchener at around 6:05 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE:  Ottawa man arrested in connection to Kitchener LCBO break-in

The car sped off and ran into another car and the driver ran the vehicle into another car and a bus shelter during its escape.

Police found the vehicle nearby a short time later and a search from the canine unit failed to find the driver.

READ MORE: Kitchener man arrested in connection with break-ins in Chicopee

Police say they are still looking for the driver.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener hit and run
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News