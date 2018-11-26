Police searching for driver involved in Kitchener hit-and-run incident

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.
Police say they attempted to pull over a car near Weber Street East at Franklin Street in Kitchener at around 6:05 p.m. Friday.
The car sped off and ran into another car and the driver ran the vehicle into another car and a bus shelter during its escape.
Police found the vehicle nearby a short time later and a search from the canine unit failed to find the driver.
Police say they are still looking for the driver.
