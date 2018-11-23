Ottawa man arrested in connection to Kitchener LCBO break-in
Waterloo Regional Police arrested an Ottawa man on Thursday night following a break-in at the LCBO on King Street West.
Police say they were called to the store after a man forced his way into the business and took four bottles of liquor.
They apprehended the suspect a short time later.
An 18-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with break, enter and commit and fail to comply with recognizance.
