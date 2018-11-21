Kitchener man arrested in connection with break-ins in Chicopee

Waterloo Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a string of break-ins in the Chicopee area of Kitchener.

Police say that a number of homes were broken into in the neighbourhood since the beginning of September.

They say the man would first knock on the door to see if someone would be home. If a resident answered the door, he would make up an excuse as to why he was there. If no one answered, he would use force to enter the home.

At four homes, police say someone confronted the suspect before he took off.

Police arrested a 34-year-old Kitchener man Tuesday near Highland Road West and Westmount Road in Kitchener. He has been charged with several crimes, though police didn’t specify what they are.

Police say the investigation continues.