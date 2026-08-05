Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP recover nearly 400 vehicles in ‘coordinated’ anti-fraud pilot program

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 5, 2026 3:26 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on July 27, 2026. Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP say it’s recovered nearly 400 vehicles from Canadian ports during the first year of a pilot project targeting the export of vehicles obtained by fraudulent means.

The pilot, called Project NoCargo, targets transnational organized crime networks using fake or stolen credentials to purchase vehicles and obtain insurance policies with the intent of committing fraud, a news release states.

“This initiative is helping stop the flow of Canadian cars obtained through fraud and provides law enforcement with information to identify and ultimately disrupt criminal organizations,” Mike Duheme, commissioner at the RCMP, said in the release. “We are confronting a complex problem that requires manufacturers, insurance companies, shippers, law enforcement agencies and governments to work together on solutions. Each partner has a role to play and Project NoCargo is proof that cooperation will yield results.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials say the increase in vehicle finance fraud contributed to approximately $900 million in insurance losses last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said one of the main objectives of Project NoCargo is to prevent the export of these fraudulently obtained vehicles through Canadian ports.

Since the project launched in June 2025, officials have recovered 392 vehicles with an estimated total value of $28 million in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

“As criminal networks evolve to evade detection, we will remain vigilant to stay ahead,” Erin O’Gorman, president of the CBSA, said in the press release. “Initiatives like Project NoCargo are delivering results and demonstrate the strength of coordinated intelligence and enforcement operations, and we will continue strengthening our collective response to protect Canada’s borders and communities.”

The RCMP and CBSA partnered with Interpol Ottawa, Fintrac and Canadian financial institutions on the pilot.

In 2025, the CBSA said it intercepted 1,590 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices