Winter storm knocks out power for thousands, prompting school closures in Nova Scotia

A winter storm made for a messy morning across Nova Scotia, knocking out power to tens of thousands in the province.

According to Nova Scotia Power, over 212,000 customers were in the dark as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 40,000 of those outages were in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Tiffany Chase said the outages are largely being caused by wet, heavy snow, rain and high winds.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The weather also forcing school closures throughout the province:

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education – West Hants.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

Strait Regional Centre for Education.

Meanwhile, schools within the Halifax Regional Centre for Education remain open for the day.