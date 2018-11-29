Tens of thousands of NB Power customers remain in the dark

Thousands of people remain without power in New Brunswick after a winter storm packing wind, rain and snow barrelled through Atlantic Canada, closing schools and disrupting travel.

The dynamic system prompted Environment Canada to issue weather warnings in P.E.I., New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe have been the hardest hit areas in New Brunswick with more than half the NB Power customers who are without power (21,653) residing in those areas.

Get your shovels and snowblowers ready, #Moncton. It’s a white one out there @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/rx1VpjIcoG — Callum Smith (@smithc902) November 29, 2018

In total 38,705 NB Power customers are without power as of 12:30 p.m. AT.

Nova Scotia Power said in a statement that transmission interruptions between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia shut down the transmission connection linking the two provinces, causing outages for about 100,000 customers.