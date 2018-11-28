Elderly male pedestrian struck and killed in Port Perry

Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Port Perry late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. near Island and Ma Browns roads.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died a short time later, police said.

The collision investigation unit was called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

