November 28, 2018 9:14 pm

Elderly male pedestrian struck and killed in Port Perry

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Durham Regional Police Cruiser

Global News
Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Port Perry late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. near Island and Ma Browns roads.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died a short time later, police said.

The collision investigation unit was called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Global News