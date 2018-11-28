Elderly male pedestrian struck and killed in Port Perry
Durham Regional Police say a man in his 80s was struck and killed by a vehicle in Port Perry late Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. near Island and Ma Browns roads.
The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died a short time later, police said.
The collision investigation unit was called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the incident.
