3 men charged in connection with alleged assault at N.S. motorcycle club in 2016

Three men are facing charges in connection with an alleged assault that happened inside a Nova Scotia motorcycle club over two years ago.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, officers responded to a call on June 7, 2016 after a man was found critically injured in a parked pickup truck on the side of Highway 105 in Glendale, N.S.

The man was transported to hospital via LifeFlight.

READ MORE: 4 N.S. men facing threats charges, Gatekeepers motorcycle gang clothing seized

Police determined the man was assaulted inside the former Pictou County Gatekeepers clubhouse in New Glasgow, N.S., then transported to the pickup truck and left on the side of Highway 105.

Donald Melbourn Messenger, 48, of Broughton, N.S., William Jeffrey Giles, 45, of Pictou County and Charles Jardine Hayman, 49, of New Glasgow have all been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

They’re facing charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and accessory after the fact.

READ MORE: Police raid Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club in New Glasgow, N.S.

All three were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday.