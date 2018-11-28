Dartmouth man clocked driving 105 km/h over speed limit

A Dartmouth man has had his driver’s licence suspended and is facing a hefty fine after being accused of driving 105 km/h over the speed limit.

Halifax District RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 111 just after midnight Tuesday. According to police, the vehicle was travelling 185 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old man was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, had his licence suspended for seven days and is facing a $2,422.50 fine.

In a news release, RCMP reminded the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on the road. They’re asking anyone who sees someone driving unsafely to report it to RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.