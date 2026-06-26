6-year-old dies after found unconscious in Quebec City swimming pool

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A six-year-old has died after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Quebec City.

Police say they were called to a home in the Charlesbourg borough in the city shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders immediately began resuscitation efforts.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The child was transported to hospital in critical condition.

In an update Friday morning, police said the child died in hospital.

Investigators say many details surrounding the incident remain unknown and an investigation is ongoing.