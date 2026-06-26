6-year-old dies after found unconscious in Quebec City swimming pool

A six-year-old has died after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in Quebec City.
Police say they were called to a home in the Charlesbourg borough in the city shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders immediately began resuscitation efforts.
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The child was transported to hospital in critical condition.
In an update Friday morning, police said the child died in hospital.
Investigators say many details surrounding the incident remain unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
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