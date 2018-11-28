Crime
Man charged with stunting after allegedly driving twice the speed limit in Bedford

Police say the officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 116 km/h in a high traffic 50 km/h zone.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was caught allegedly driving over twice the speed limit in Bedford, N.S., Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say just before 8:30 p.m., an officer observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed along the Bedford Highway as it crosses to Highway 102.

Police say the officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 116 km/h in a high traffic 50 km/h zone.

The driver from Sackville was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. He also had his licence suspended for a week, his vehicle seized and was handed a $2,422.50 fine.

