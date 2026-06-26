Plane makes emergency landing on Manitoba highway: RCMP

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A small plane in distress ended up a ditch while making an emergency landing on a Manitoba highway Thursday night.

The TBM 8 single-engine aircraft stopped in a ditch on the north side of the road on Highway 45, east of Sandy Lake, while en route from The Pas to Brandon, according to a news release from the Manitoba RCMP.

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Following the crash, one of the four people on board was taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, police said.

Local RCMP detachments were notified of the aircraft trying to land on the highway around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the emergency landing.