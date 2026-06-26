These air conditioners are being recalled due to burn and fire hazard

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A Canada-wide recall has been issued for a brand of air conditioners and heat pumps, Health Canada said in a notice.

The products have the risk of causing burns or fires, the notice said.

The recall involves certain models of Amana brand Through-the-Wall Air Conditioners or Heat Pumps.

The distributor, Texas-based Daikin Comfort Technologies, sold 53 units of the made-in-India air conditioner in Canada and 7,030 units in the United States between April 2025 and December 2025.

The heating element may be energized any time the unit is plugged in and a ground fault in the equipment’s electric heater may pose a burn or fire hazard, the recall notice said.

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As of March 2026, the company has received reports of one injury in the United States and none in Canada.

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The model numbers PBE093J35AA and PBE123J35AA on air conditioners and PBH093J35AA and PBH113J35AA on heat pumps have been affected.

The affected products are white in colour and the brand name, Amana, is printed on most of the units’ control covers. The model number can be found on the front of the unit, on the edge of the base pan on a white sticker, the notice said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies for instructions to immediately shut down and unplug it.

Health Canada said consumers can contact Daikin Comfort Technologies by telephone toll-free at 855-812-8989 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time.