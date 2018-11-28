Members of several B.C. unions set up picket lines at Richmond Canada Post facility
The federal government may have legislated an end to the rotating strikes at Canada Post on Monday evening, but the disruption continued Wednesday at the mail processing facility in Richmond.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says members of several major unions in B.C. have set up picket lines at the facility, the third-largest mail processing plant in the country. While postal workers are being allowed into the plant by the protesters, mail is not being allowed out.
“You cannot legislate labour peace,” CUPW president Mike Palacek said in a statement.
Outside the large postal facility in Richmond Wednesday, over 50 protesters identifying themselves as concerned citizens held up signs and tried to make a statement.
They said they want others across the country to make similar shows of support for postal workers who, they say, the back-to work-legislation violates their democratic right to strike.
The protest happened as the BC Federation of Labour is holding its annual convention in downtown Vancouver this week.
A statement from Canada Post said:
“Canada Post’s Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, B.C., has been picketed today by individuals who are not members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. The picketers are not allowing trucks in or out. As a result, commercial induction of mail and pickups in that area may not occur today. Canada Post is making every effort to minimize service disruptions and resolve the situation. We will keep customers informed.”
Demonstrators at the Richmond facility say they plan to stay until Wednesday night.
