Head-on collision in Collingwood sends man to hospital

Police are investigating after a head-on collision in Collingwood, Ont., sent one man to hospital.

According to Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP, officers received a report of a head-on collision in the Second Street and Spruce Street area on Sunday at around 12:45 p.m.

Police say a Mazda was driving southbound on Spruce Street when it veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a northbound Ford SUV.

Officers say the driver of the Mazda, an 84-year-old man from Collingwood, was unresponsive at the scene, however first responders were able to help the man regain consciousness.

Police say he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the cause of the collision is still under investigation, however they believe a medical condition may have been a contributing factor.