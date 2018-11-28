Head-on collision in Collingwood sends man to hospital
Police are investigating after a head-on collision in Collingwood, Ont., sent one man to hospital.
According to Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP, officers received a report of a head-on collision in the Second Street and Spruce Street area on Sunday at around 12:45 p.m.
Police say a Mazda was driving southbound on Spruce Street when it veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a northbound Ford SUV.
Officers say the driver of the Mazda, an 84-year-old man from Collingwood, was unresponsive at the scene, however first responders were able to help the man regain consciousness.
Police say he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the cause of the collision is still under investigation, however they believe a medical condition may have been a contributing factor.
