Man charged after police stop vehicle driving wrong way on Hwy. 11

A man has been charged after police say he was caught driving the wrong way on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Tuesday just after 7 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 11.

Police say officers were able to stop the vehicle near Highway 117.

Officers arrested and charged him with impaired driving offences.

Daniel Walker, 55, from Kapuskasing has been charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police say Walker’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.