Crime
November 21, 2018 11:02 am

Man charged after police stop vehicle driving wrong way on Hwy. 11

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A man has been charged after police say he was caught driving the wrong way on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Tuesday just after 7 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 11.

Police say officers were able to stop the vehicle near Highway 117.

Officers arrested and charged him with impaired driving offences.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man seriously injured by pellet gun in Barrie

Daniel Walker, 55, from Kapuskasing has been charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, driving while ability impaired by alcohol and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police say Walker’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bracebridge
Bracebridge OPP
Highway 11
Highway 117
Impaired Driving
Kapuskasing
Kapuskasing man
Ontario Provincial Police
Over 80
wrong way

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News