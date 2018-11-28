Winter travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

A winter travel advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, saying some areas could receive flurries with a risk of snow squalls.

The weather agency says strong, gusty northwest winds between 40 km/h and 60 km/h will generate flurries with a risk of snow squalls today. Some areas could receive snowfall amounts near five centimetres.

According to officials, motorists should prepare for poor winter driving conditions.

“Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery,” the advisory reads.

Environment Canada says drivers should adjust their travel plans accordingly.