Man vandalizes lobby of Cobourg police station
A man faces charges after the lobby of the Cobourg Police Service station was vandalized on Tuesday.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. a man known to police entered the lobby of the station on King Street West.
They say the man “became violent” and started smashing one of the wall-mounted lobby televisions and threw a table.
Police subdued and arrested the man.
James Rankin, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.
He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.
