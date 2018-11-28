Man vandalizes lobby of Cobourg police station

A man faces charges after the lobby of the Cobourg Police Service station was vandalized on Tuesday.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. a man known to police entered the lobby of the station on King Street West.

They say the man “became violent” and started smashing one of the wall-mounted lobby televisions and threw a table.

Police subdued and arrested the man.

James Rankin, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg on Wednesday.