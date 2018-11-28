Driver damages funeral home on Sherbrook Street
No one appeared to be seriously hurt after a driver crashed near a local funeral home.
Police said the crash happened early Wednesday morning near Bardal Funeral Home on Sherbrook Street.
The vehicle appears to have been rear-ended before hitting a street sign, which ended up through the funeral home’s window.
The vehicle came within inches of the building.
Police say they’re investigating the cause of the collision.
