Driver damages funeral home on Sherbrook Street

No one appeared to be seriously hurt after a driver crashed near a local funeral home.

Police said the crash happened early Wednesday morning near Bardal Funeral Home on Sherbrook Street.

The vehicle appears to have been rear-ended before hitting a street sign, which ended up through the funeral home’s window.

The vehicle came within inches of the building.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the collision.

