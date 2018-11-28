Car crash
November 28, 2018 8:52 am
Updated: November 28, 2018 9:25 am

Driver damages funeral home on Sherbrook Street

By Writer/Producer  Global News

A vehicle crashed into the front of a local funeral home.

Submitted
A A

No one appeared to be seriously hurt after a driver crashed near a local funeral home.

Police said the crash happened early Wednesday morning near Bardal Funeral Home on Sherbrook Street.

READ MORE: 1 dead, suspected impaired driver in hospital after crash north of Winnipeg

The vehicle appears to have been rear-ended before hitting a street sign, which ended up through the funeral home’s window.

The vehicle came within inches of the building.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the collision.

WATCH: Two sent to hospital after pickup trucks crash in Winnipeg’s West End

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car
Car crash
crash at bardal funeral home
Drive
drove
person drives into buidling
Vehicle
Winnipeg crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News