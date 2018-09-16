1 dead, suspected impaired driver in hospital after crash north of Winnipeg

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a crash involving a suspected impaired driver in the rural municipality of Armstrong, Man. Saturday night.

Teulon RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, approximately six km west of Teulon, shortly before 8:30 p.m..

According to police, an eastbound vehicle, being driven by a 27-year-old man from Inwood, hit the shoulder and over-corrected before colliding with a westbound vehicle, being driven by a 69-year-old man.

Both men were transported to hospital, where the 69-year-old from the RM of Armstrong was later pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old was arrested for impaired driving causing death. He remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed was also a factor in the collision and can’t say whether or not seat belts were being used.

Teulon is approximately 59 km north of Winnipeg

The crash is under investigation.

