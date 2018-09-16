Crash
September 16, 2018 2:37 pm

1 dead, suspected impaired driver in hospital after crash north of Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News

Police believe speed was also a factor in the crash.

File/ Global News
A A

One person is dead and another is in hospital after a crash involving a suspected impaired driver in the rural municipality of Armstrong, Man. Saturday night.

Teulon RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, approximately six km west of Teulon, shortly before 8:30 p.m..

According to police, an eastbound vehicle, being driven by a 27-year-old man from Inwood, hit the shoulder and over-corrected before colliding with a westbound vehicle, being driven by a 69-year-old man.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Woman from LaSalle dead after crash on Perimeter Highway Wednesday

Both men were transported to hospital, where the 69-year-old from the RM of Armstrong was later pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old was arrested for impaired driving causing death. He remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed was also a factor in the collision and can’t say whether or not seat belts were being used.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be a factor in another fatal Manitoba crash

Teulon is approximately 59 km north of Winnipeg

The crash is under investigation.

WATCH: 26-year-old Whitby man faces impaired driving charges after early morning collision

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Crash
Highway 17
Impaired Driving
Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
rm of armstrong
Speeding
teulon rcmp
two vehicle collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News