Woman from LaSalle dead after crash on Perimeter Highway Wednesday

RCMP have confirmed a 42-year-old woman was killed in a horrible crash that closed the Perimeter Highway for several hours Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:25 a.m., when a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 32-year-old Winnipeg man, smashed into an eastbound minivan being driven by the woman. The truck crossed over the median and crashed head-on with the van about 500m east of the Brady Road intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

READ MORE: Perimeter reopened after ‘serious’ head-on crash near Brady Road

RCMP don’t know why the truck crossed over the meridian, as seatbelts were in use and speed was not a factor, they said.

“Officers will focus their attention on what caused the vehicle to cross over the median.”

WATCH: This submitted video was taken by a motorist near the scene of the crash

Witnesses who saw the aftermath called the crash “horrific.”

“Paramedics [are] working on people in the ditch,”‘ one witness said.

READ MORE: Brady Road intersection a ‘critical concern’: Manitoba Trucking Association

Chat Saxon of Stars Air Ambulance confirmed they were on scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

“There was excellent collaboration between STARS and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who secured the landing zone for the helicopter and provided immediate emergency care to the persons involved in the incident,” he said.