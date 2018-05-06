Alcohol believed to be a factor in another fatal Manitoba crash

There has been yet another deadly collision on a Manitoba roadway.

On Saturday morning two people were killed in separate crashes: one on Highway 13 near Carman, Man. and the other on Highway 6 near Ashernm Man.

RCMP now say yet another crash happened on Main Street in Carman on Saturday around 9 p.m.

RCMP believe a pickup truck was turning into a gas station when it hit a motorcycle being driven by a 31-year-old man from Carman.

Speed may have been a factor in the collision.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He died after being taken to hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 56-year-old Treherne man, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death. He is currently in police custody.

“We continue to see people making extremely bad choices by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol”, said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“This past week alone, six lives were lost and countless more affected by drivers suspected of being impaired.”

“If you are impaired by drugs or alcohol, don’t drive: it is that simple,” Sgt. Manaigre said. “We all have a role to play to ensure our roads are safe for all Manitobans.”

An investigation is ongoing.