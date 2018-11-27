50/50 jackpot at Canucks-Kings game to top $1 million

It is as much a part of hockey as salty popcorn and lukewarm hot chocolate.

At some point in every small-town rink across the country, volunteers have hawked 50/50 tickets. Tuesday at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks are taking this tradition to a whole new level with a $1-million jackpot up for grabs.

Tuesday’s draw is actually the second time the NHL franchise has topped $1 million in its 50/50 draw.

In the Canucks’ final home game last season, someone in the crowd took home more than $500,000.

On that night, there were several unclaimed prizes that rolled over and combined into one prize. The draw started at $400,000 and with the buzz of the Sedins’ final game at Rogers Arena, the packed house pushed the jackpot to $1.1 million.

It was the largest 50/50 draw in NHL history and possibly the largest draw in North American pro sports as well.

Tuesday’s draw has been guaranteed by the Canucks’ fundraising partner, Ascend Fundraising Solutions. A minimum of $500,000 goes to the winner and a guaranteed amount to the Canucks for Kids Fund.

“They’ve guaranteed the prize and they’ve guaranteed the charity money, so no matter what happens tonight, everybody’s a winner,” Alex Oxenham of the Canucks for Kids Fund said.

Tickets are available to those in attendance at Tuesday’s game at Rogers Arena and fans across B.C. can play by visiting the team’s website.