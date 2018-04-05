Canucks fans pack Rogers Arena for Sedins’ final home game   

VANCOUVER – Rarely has a game between two teams heading to the NHL draft lottery been packed with so much emotion.

But Thursday night’s home finale between the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes had the makings of something special as Henrik and Daniel Sedin played their final game at Rogers Arena.

Throughout the day fans wrote messages of thanks on a mural of the Sedins in the plaza outside the building.

Colleen Peters said she paid top dollar for tickets so she and her son Cohen could watch the twins take the ice at Rogers Arena one last time.

Twelve-year-old Cohen told Global News he has been a fan of the Sedins for as long as he can remember.

“He’s never seen a Canucks team without the Sedins,” Peters said.

At Rogers Arena where a mural has been set up in the plaza for fans to say #ThankYouSedins pic.twitter.com/DayAGibKq2 — Jon Azpiri (@jazpiri) April 6, 2018

Cohen’s fandom was solidified when he met Henrik at Stanley Park a couple of years ago. Peters said Henrik was shooting a promo for Reebok but took the time to stop and chat.

“The thing I remember most was his smile,” she said. “He couldn’t have been nicer when, really, we were bothering him.”

While attendance has been lacklustre throughout the season, Rogers Arena was packed early as fans watched a video tribute to the Sedins and cheered wildly during player introductions.

The Coyotes took an early 1-0 lead with a goal by Christian Fischer.

More to come…